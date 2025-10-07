By Roger Lanse

A Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to an aggravated burglary call at a Burnham Street address in Arenas Valley at approximately 12-noon on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. According to a GCSO incident report, the victim, Kerry Geren, of the address, told the deputy he believes a certain female had stolen two pellet guns, both .177 caliber and together valued at $550, from his property. Geren did not have serial numbers for the two guns but would supply receipts and photos at a later date.

Geren requested the female be issued a criminal trespass warning for his residence for two years and his residence be frequently patrolled during night hours for the next two months.