Press Release – Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Acres: 901 Start Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Location: 38 miles east of Glenwood, NM Personnel: 156

Containment: 0% Cause: Under Investigation

Summary: At 6:00 a.m. today, Incident Commander Marcus Cornwell and the Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team (IMT) assumed command of the Iron Fire. The fire was first reported on May 4 and is burning in grass, timber, and dead vegetation within the 2012 Whitewater Baldy Complex Fire burn scar. On Sunday, May 4, warm and windy conditions caused rapid fire growth to 901 acres. However, cooler weather and increased moisture on Monday helped moderate fire activity.

Upon detection, a helicopter was used for aerial reconnaissance and water bucket drops to slow the fire's spread. Due to continued winds, support was requested from a Large Air Tanker (LAT) and a Very Large Air Tanker (VLAT), both of which dropped retardant to help contain the fire while ground crews assessed safe access routes through steep and rugged terrain.

Additional resources began arriving Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning. Firefighters are improving indirect containment lines previously constructed during earlier wildfire responses, including areas from Snow Lake to the Willow Creek Road system, behind the Willow Creek Subdivision, and along New Mexico Highway 159. Crews are also conducting chipping operations to remove slash (branches and debris) left from line improvements.

Although recent moisture has aided suppression efforts, the fire remains active. Once the storm system passes, dry fuels throughout the area may contribute to increased fire behavior.

Evacuations: GO – Level 3 evacuation status is in effect for the Snow Lake area, including Dipping Vat Campground, Snow Lake Boat Launch, and Snow Lake Trailhead.

Safety: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place over the fire. Drones pose a serious risk to firefighting aircraft. If you fly, we can't!

Smoke: Smoke may be visible from Mogollon, Willow Creek, Reserve, CP Anderson and Snow Lake. For current smoke conditions, visit the interactive smoke map at fire.airnow.gov.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in effect on the Gila National Forest. Learn more at www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts.

Closures: There are no closures at this time.

For more information:

Public Information Officer: Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 575-323- 8956, 8am - 8pm

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-iron-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest

Ready, Set, Go: https://ein.az.gov/ready-set-go