U.S. Air Force holds airspace optimization hearing 091124, part 1

[Editor's Note: This will be a multi-part series of the meeting, due to its length.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

Wednesday evening, Sept. 11, 2024, the U.S. Air Force held a public hearing on an airspace optimization proposal to increase training areas farther into New Mexico for pilots stationed in Arizona at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Luke Air Force Base and the Morris Air National Guard Base.

An estimated 150-200 people attended the event and more than 50 offered input in the two minutes allocated to each speaker.

An introductory video, which presented the multiple operations areas (MOAs) in Arizona, also showed the expanded areas proposed.

The video stated that the proposed action would address existing and future training deficiencies due to insufficient airspace for the three bases. Existing MOAs consist of 10 areas, named Bagdad, Gladden, Sells, Outlaw, Jackal, Reserve, Morenci, Ruby Fuzzy and Tombstone. Not mentioned but on the map and later talked about in the hearing was the Barry M. Goldwater bombing range in Arizona between Mexico and Interstate 8, straddling the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge. It consists of 1.9 million acres of relatively undisturbed Sonoran Desert southwest of Luke AFB between Yuma and Tucson.

More information can be found on the proposed action at: https://www.arizonaregionalairspaceeis.com/overview-of-proposed-action/ The same website offers the public hearing materials including the video, video script, the complete draft environmental impact statement (DEIS) and other documents, including the option to submit written public comments prior to the deadline on Oct. 9, 2024.

The video showed viewers the NEPA (National Environmental Protection Act) and NHPA (National Historic Preservation Act) requirements that must be met prior to a decision on the proposal. It showed the airspace special use and airspace optimization areas proposed in the DEIS. It explained that the optimization would support the Arizona missions.

The overview also noted that one reason for the expansion was that not enough airspace is available for low-level training, including as low as 100 feet, with the potential of dropping chaff and flares.

The full DEIS can be found at https://www.arizonaregionalairspaceeis.com/media/5zuprqlw/public-draft-eis_main-document.pdf

The alternatives include the mandated Alternative 1, which is a no-action plan which would basically not change any of the air training and would not degrade the proposed expanded area.

Alternate 2 modifies the Tombstone MOA in southeastern Arizona farther into southwestern New Mexico to allow low-level training down to 100 feet above the land surface. It would also lower the floors to 500 feet at the Jackal MOA, between Outlaw and the Reserve and Morenci MOAs. Dropping chaff would be authorized in the Tombstone optimization area. Floors would be lowed to 2,000 feet in the Tombstone, Outlaw, Jackal, Baghdad and Gladden MOAs. based on local fire conditions. Supersonic speed could last 30-60 seconds at 5,000 feet. The Air Force could adjust published times for flights without publishing a notice.

Alternative 3 is the same without the increase in Tombstone, but allowing 100 feet as a floor.

Alternative 4 is the same as Alternative 2, with the addition of allowing supersonic speeds down to 10,000 feet, in Tombstone, Outlaw, Jackal, Morenci and Reserve MOAs. Although lowering the altitude would improve current capabilities, it would not fully optimize the airspace for supersonic training and would not mirror real-world scenarios.

One of the alternatives eliminated was the usage of simulators alone because they lack the external environmental realism and other issues.

The alternatives would not increase usage from the bases but just allow expanded dimensions. Fluctuations to access the greatest possible use would not occur over all the MOAs.

The video also noted that any MOA can be recalled by the FAA at any time, to allow life flights and emergency flights, which have priority. They would also monitor bird activity and avoid those areas. Loud noises could also occur, but rarely at 100 or 500 feet. Modeling software was used to determine acceptable noise levels and thresholds. Overnight flights would be weighted to have subsonic noises perhaps increase in all MOAs, not to exceed limits. Noise might be more noticeable in the Tombstone, Outlaw, Gladden and Baghdad MOAs. Supersonic would increase in most MOAs. Sonic booms at lower altitudes would increase, perhaps startling horses and livestock.

Performed studies, the report alleges, do not show reproductive process impacts or hearing impacts.

The use of flares and chaff is allowed in all MOAs, in accordance with applicable regulations.

Also addressed in the DEIS are crash response, fire risk, alleged to be low, and an extensive section on environmental consequences on each alternative, as well as cumulative impacts.

The DEIS includes many charts and maps, in its extensive chapters, and many appendices, figures, and tables.

The next article will begin with the hearing officer introducing himself and giving introductory comments before the public hearing began.