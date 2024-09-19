U.S. Air Force holds airspace optimization hearing 091124, part 3

[Editor's Note: This article continues the actual public hearing and is the third of a multi-part series of the meeting, due to its length This author had no access to the speaker list, so some names may be misspelled. Please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for corrections. This version has corrections.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

Continuing the public hearing, more speakers came forward.

Next to speak was Therese Higgins, who told her sonic boom story. She was parked on the side of the highway. "It was very close, and I don't want to ever experience it again. Who do you complain to?"

Luke Coder said: "There's something special about the Gila. It includes the river, the whispering in the leaves, the raucous ravens that have been heard for millennia. I've contemplated it as the crux of my books. The pure quiet is vanishing. There are places that are appropriate for training. Some places are not."

Eric Caster said he is a professor of biology, but "I speak for myself. My father served in Vietnam. I came here to study spotted owls. I spent two seasons getting in the flight paths on purpose. I still went to my knees as flights came over. I could feel the pulsating vibrations in my ribs. You cannot take a bicycle into the wilderness, but this noise makes an impact. You don't want to find out the damaging data."

Jeff Goin said he wanted to echo the thoughts of the student who was cured of PTSD by the Gila Wilderness. "There is no substitute for the healing power of nature. If either alternative 3 or 4 is approved, it will become health harm. I speak also for the non-human residents of the forest. Dogs don't understand the supersonic noise and neither do deer, elk and birds. We are not separate from the animals. We ask you to respect them and us. This place is our home."

Jeff Johnson said his brother is an Air Force veteran, and "I respect his sacrifice. However, I echo everything you've heard. It's not just a nuisance, it impacts our quality of life. I think these proposals will negatively affect humans and other fauna."

Maddie Hall answered why people live here. "I'm a medical professional. I'm here because of the Gila Wilderness. If I see the Gila degraded, I would leave. Not only would there be environmental impacts, but also impacts to health care and economic benefits. Environmental recreation would be devastated . I'm sure the Air Force can find a better place for training."

Marilyn Alcorn said she lives at 5,000 feet altitude looking out toward the Mogollons. "There is already enough air traffic and I've observed chaff being dropped. I'm a Navy veteran, and I respect the military, but the government is not always 100 percent right all the time. The Gila is a designated wilderness. Why didn't you consider talking to Holloman? Please choose Alternative 1. Use the Goldwater Range."

Lisa Feis expressed her appreciation for the Air Force. "I have worked as a defense contractor. Yes, you need to test. I also hike and backpack, and I'm a new volunteer for the Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire Department. I saw the massive fire north of Pinos Altos last year. I don't know if people flying over realize the rugged terrain we have here. Many places are very hard to get into. When an aircraft went down at White Sands, people couldn't hike to it. I hope you reconsider this proposed expansion."

Kyle Johnson said he first came to the Gila in 1979, and returned permanently in 1995. "I can see into Arizona from my house. I have heard jets flying over. It is an intrusion. Given the information you have on Holloman, it's an outrage you are considering this area again. We get two minutes to tell you how you will ruin our lives. You have no right to destroy what you cannot mend. It will be degraded forever. If you are defending this country, then defend this wilderness."

Martha Anderson said she has been hiking in the Gila since 1992. "Supersonic jets in the wilderness is incongruous. It will impact the wildlife and the flora. I disagree with what I think is a flawed process. I don't think the wilderness has been considered."

Karen _____ said she lives in the Chiracahuas. "Why were there no hearings in the Tombstone MOA? We have catastrophic files in this region, which is in long-term drought. Especially with climate change, we are vulnerable to fire. Increased dropping of flares is not unrelated to wildfire. The Air Force discounts facts and shows arrogance in this document. Why can't you do the training at Goldwater? We are not willing to let the Air Force burn down our forest and homes."

Michael Robinson said he lives in Pinos Altos. "This is the wrong place for low-level flights for all the reasons given. I floated on the Blue River with jets flying low level over us. I ask you to withdraw this proposal. Please incorporate the comments from the Holloman decision. Come enjoy our forest. Do not destroy it."

Nava Koeninberg said she has deep appreciation for first responders, "This is the same as Holloman. The Air Force mission is to use airspace to train to protect this country. It is us you are protecting. How is it in your interest to compromise our wilderness? This land belongs to us. We pay for it, and we pay for you, too. Keep your values focused and keep our skies tranquil and free."

Richard Martin asked: "How come the Air Force doesn't have a request for proposal to test flares without plastic, without fire? Learn how to release items that don't have to be ignited. Why do you have to have fire?"

The next article will continue the hearing and comments.

