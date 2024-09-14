By Roger Lanse

The owner of General Pawn and Trade at 1960 E. Highway 180 reported on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, that when his wife opened the store about 2 p.m., she discovered the business had been "ransacked." According to a Silver City Police Department incident report, the owner's wife stated she had left the day before around 1 p.m. and the business had been locked and secure and "nothing was out of place." When she opened the door on Friday, boxes and other items were out of place, the bathroom light was on, curtains in the kitchen were pulled down and out of the wall, and a grey backpack was left on the kitchen counter.

The owner, David Patton, according to the report, told officers he did a walk around and discovered an open window on the east side of the building that gives access to the kitchen where the damage to the curtains occurred. Patton also stated the grey backpack did not belong to him. He also said gun cases, gun boxes, and storage boxes were opened and "messed with" and that guns could have been taken.

As officers processed the scene, it was learned a .223 caliber rifle was missing. Once the make and serial number of the rifle is obtained, the report said, that information will be entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

The unknown suspect, when apprehended, will be charged with burglary and larceny.