Increased fire activity observed on Trout Fire as critically dry conditions persist

Map and Smoke outlook below: [Editor's Note: Some browsers are not showing the map, but you can download it.]

Fire Update for June 15, 2025

Fire Information Phone: 575-323-8964 (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Media Information Phone: 575-323-8984 (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Acres: 12,330 Start Date: June 12, 2025

Location: 12 miles north of Silver City, NM Cause: Under Investigation

Personnel: 552 Fuels: Grass, brush and timber Containment: 0%

Highlights: Activity on the Trout Fire increased significantly on Saturday as crews observed short-range spotting and tree torching as the fire advanced eastward toward the State Highway 35 corridor. Firefighters are actively engaged in around-the-clock suppression efforts, with both day and night operations underway to take advantage of every opportunity to slow the fire's progression and strengthen containment lines. Please note: Updated acreage reflects data from the latest infrared (IR) flight and may change as more accurate mapping becomes available.

A public meeting is being planned for Monday; the time and location will be announced shortly.

Fire Activity: Ground and aerial resources remained fully engaged in suppression efforts yesterday and last night, constructing handlines, reinforcing containment lines, and conducting overnight firing operations to protect private property and provide for public safety. Helicopters carried out targeted water drops to slow the fire's progression throughout the afternoon, while firefighters on the ground identified strategic holding features and constructed containment lines.

Today, crews will build on progress made during last night's operations. Firefighters will use direct tactics when it's safe and will identify existing roads and legacy containment lines within the Skates Fire scar that can be used as additional holding features. These containment strategies will help stop the fire's forward movement, protect critical infrastructure and natural resources, and create safer conditions for firefighters and nearby communities. Additionally, structure protection crews are actively installing hose lines and implementing structure protection measures within communities.

Critically dry fuels, high temperatures, low humidity and windy afternoon conditions remain a challenge on this incident, increasing the potential for rapid fire growth.

Evacuations: GO (Level 3) – Zones 1, 2, 3, 5, 6; SET (Level 2) – Zone 7; READY (Level 1) – Zone 4. Additional evacuation areas will be identified as the situation evolves. On Saturday, June 14, Grant County Sheriff's Office and New Mexico State Police issued new evacuation orders. Residents are urged to stay informed of evacuation status, as conditions may change quickly.

An evacuation shelter is available at the Conference Center in Silver City (3031 Highway 180 East, Silver City, NM). High Desert Humane Society will accommodate pets and the rodeo grounds at the Southwest Horseman's Association are open to receive livestock.

Weather: A high-pressure system remains in the region, with temperatures in the 90s, humidity from 8-20%, and winds at 15mph, with gusts up to 23mph.

Closures & Fire Restrictions: The Gila National Forest has issued a closure order for the area. Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are also in place: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/stage-2-fire-restrictions and a Temporary Flight (TFR) is in effect: https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_3951 .