By Roger Lanse
On Monday, Apr. 28, 2025, at 6:10 p.m., Tyrone Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tony Medran told the Beat the Tyrone VFD and the Silver City Fire Department were actively working a grass-brush fire on Boston Hill. Medran said they were paged out at approximately 5 p.m.
At 9 p.m., according to Chief Medran, crews from the U.S. Forest Service also assisted in fighting the blaze, along with the Grant County Fire Management Officer, Roger Groves. The Tyrone VFD put about 25 people, three water tenders, four brush trucks and one command vehicle on the fire. The SCFD was the lead agency at this incident but could not be reached for comment, nor could the USFS.
Medran stated all his people were still on the fire mopping up and would probably be there all night. He also said the cause of the fire was 'probably' arson, and Silver City Police Department were looking for a suspect.
No structures were threatened or damaged, Medran said.