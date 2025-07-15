Update on lightning-caused fires 071525

SILVER CITY, NM, July 15, 2025— Heavy lightning activity last week caused multiple wildfires on the Gila National Forest. Many were immediately suppressed by fire crews. Others reached containment over the weekend and are currently monitored. Two new fires have been reported since July 13. All currently active fires are discussed below. Reports on the Turkeyfeather Fire and the Goose Fire are in separate notifications.

Wilderness Ranger District

The Pinnacle Fire (5 acres), 8 miles west of Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument, was reported on July 13. The fire was flown on July 14, and very minimal fire behavior was observed. The fire is burning in very steep and rugged terrain in the middle of the Gila Wilderness and will continue to be monitored. Smoke may be visible from Hwy 15.

The Gila Flat Fire (4.5 acres), located roughly 5 miles north of Lake Roberts and 2 miles east of Senator Clinton P. Anderson Overlook, was reported July 11. Fire crews secured the fire perimeter, and they will continue to conduct mop up operations over the next few days. Smoke may be visible to the communities around Gila Hot Springs. For firefighter safety and access, motorists are asked to drive with care through the area as fire traffic will still be accessing the fire from Hwy 15.

The Railroad Fire (3 acres), north of Lake Roberts, was reported on July 10. The fire is fully contained and in patrol status.

The Copperas Fire (2 acres) is east of Highway 15. Crews completed containment line around the fire. The fire is in patrol status with little to no heat observed and is controlled.

The Granny Fire (10 acres) is burning 3 miles southwest of Miller Springs Cabin in steep, rocky terrain. Crews are assessing the fire. The fire was flown yesterday, and very minimal fire activity was observed.



Black Range Ranger District

The Cow Fire (9.2 acres), reported on July 14, is located 12 miles west of Beaverhead near Ten Cow Canyon and is 50% contained with no growth.

Smoke: Visit https://fire.airnow.gov/ to find more detailed information about air quality. When you encounter smoke on the road while driving, slow down and turn on your headlights.



About the Forest Service: The USDA Forest Service has for more than 100 years brought people and communities together to answer the call of conservation. Grounded in world-class science and technology– and rooted in communities–the Forest Service connects people to nature and to each other. The Forest Service cares for shared natural resources in ways that promote lasting economic, ecological, and social vitality. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners, maintains the largest wildland fire and forestry research organizations in the world. The Forest Service also has either a direct or indirect role in stewardship of about 900 million forested acres within the U.S., of which over 130 million acres are urban forests where most Americans live.