By Roger Lanse
On Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, the Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a garage fire below MM 5, at 4603 Highway 15. PAVFR Chief Ed Downard told the Beat the stand-alone garage, a couple hundred feet away from the residence, was a total loss as was a charred vehicle inside. He said the probable cause of the blaze was a welding spark.
PAVFR, together with the Whiskey Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Grant County Fire Chief Roger Groves, rolled nine vehicles and 16 firefighters to the fire. No injuries were reported. Wild lands surrounding the garage were not affected, contrary to an earlier report.
Firefighters were dispatched to the incident at 3:29 p.m. and were leaving the scene at about 7 p.m.