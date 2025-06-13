Update on the Trout Fire. The fire has been determined to be at 2170 acres.
The Trout Fire is experiencing additional rapid growth and residents of Sapillo – Lake Roberts are in danger. The “Go” mode has been implemented and residents in these communities have been advised to evacuate.
Residents are advised to evacuate via Hwy 35 towards Mimbres. An evacuation shelter has been opened at the Convention Center in Silver City located at 3031 Highway 180 East in Silver City. Arrangements for evacuations of pets and animals have also been organized.