USFS began defensive backfiring operations @ 10PM.

PNM has initiated a PSPS Power shut off at the request of the USFS for the safety of their crews conducting night operations in support of the ongoing containment efforts of the Trout Fire.

Power has been shut for all communities along Hwy 35 and 15 from the Wilderness Ranger Station to the Cliff Dwellings until 0800 Sunday morning. It is estimated that 375 customers will be impacted.

The Sapillo VFD Station and the Upper Mimbres VFD Thunderbird Station have back-up generators if residents need electricity to charge devices.