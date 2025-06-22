ROAD CLOSURES:
CLOSURE- Silver City, Pinos Altos, Lake Roberts & Mimbres Area
Closure, NM 15 northbound and southbound from mile marker 17, 10 miles north of Pinos Altos to mile marker 22, 15 miles north of Pinos Altos. Closed due to a forest fire. Roadway to be used for evacuations only.
Closure, NM 35 eastbound from mile marker 0 at NM 152 to mile marker 27, 0.5 miles south of NM 15. Closed due to forest fire. Roadway to be used for evacuations only.
Closure, NM 152, NM 356 & NM 61 Closures removed.