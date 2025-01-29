Traffic Alert – Roadway closure expected to last 30 minutes
SILVER CITY - The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District One, in partnership with Mountain States Constructors, Inc., is widening U.S. 180 from a 2-lane to a 4-lane road from Bayard to Hurley.
Crews have planned a rock blast for Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. U.S. 180 will be closed from Lusk St. to the Bayard Cemetery at milepost 125.8. Please expect delays. These closures are expected to last 30 minutes but no longer than 1 hour.
The NMDOT is committed to the safety of the traveling public and thanks you for your cooperation during this work. For updated information go to: NMDOT at www.nmroads.com or call 511.