US 180 Silver City Safety Scoping Project

SILVER CITY – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) needs your input on the U.S. 180 Corridor Safety Scoping Project to better understand local concerns and identify safety priorities within the corridor.

The Safety Scoping Project examines safety issues affecting motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians, as well as potential solutions to improve traffic operations and reduce hazards along U.S. 180 between milepost 111 west of Silver City and milepost 123 in Bayard.

During the open house held December 10, 2025, NMDOT shared findings from its review of existing roadway and intersection conditions, identified potential safety concerns, and discussed recommended improvements. The meeting also provided an opportunity for the public to ask questions, share concerns, and submit comments.

Those who were unable to attend the open house still have an opportunity to participate.

How to get involved

Members of the public are encouraged to review materials and supporting studies on the project website at https://www.dot.nm.gov/us180-projects/.

Feedback may be submitted online or through the methods listed below. The public comment period will remain open through Jan. 31, 2026.

Submit Comments:

By mail: US 180 Corridor Safety Scoping Project Team

4041 Jefferson Plaza NE Suite 210,

Albuquerque, NM 87109

By email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

By phone: 505-288-7518