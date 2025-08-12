The attached proposal comes from the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration). The meetings that were held around the southwest region last year were for the Environmental Impact Analysis. This is the option the Air Force has chosen. 

The information states that there will be up to 10% more operations distributed across all Military Operations Areas (MOAs), an increased use of chaff and flares, supersonic flights authorized in additional MOAs - including Reserve down to 5,000 feet above ground level and operational hours will be extended. 

The FAA will be accepting comments on this proposal through September 19, 2025. 

See full PDF below:

 