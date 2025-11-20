Veterans Day 111125

Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

Veterans from various local Armed Service organizations, including the Marine Corps League Detachment 1328, the American Legion Post 18, American Legion Riders and Veterans of Foreign Wars, participated in the annual Veterans Day ceremony on 11/11 at 11 onTuesday, Nov, 11, 2025 at the American Legion Hall.

American Legion Post 18 Commander Joseph Drake, Navy (Retired), served as master of ceremonies. After the Salute to the Colors, the Hi Lo Silvers, a local women's singing group, led by Valdeen Wooton sang The National Anthem, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Ray Bejarano of Veterans of Foreign Wars gave the invocation.Tim Maxon of the American Legion presided over the POW-MIA table, as the various symbols were explained. The Hi Lo Silvers sang Salute to the Military and invited veterans to stand as their service hym was sung.

Tony Poletti, Colonel, USMC (retired), who serves as commandant of the Department of Texas Marine Corps League, was the keynote speaker.

Diane LeBlanc, Capt. Navy (retired) spoke about the time capsule the Jacob Bennett Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is filling with written comments from local residents. The capsule will be opened in 2076, the 300th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America in 1776, "Hopefully, it will inspire a new generation."

The Hi Lo Silvers sang God Bless America and invited everyone to join in on the last chorus.

Marine Corps League Chaplain Robert Lopez gave the benediction.

Rep. Luis Terrazas gave a few comments recognizing veterans and their service.

Carl Eliaison announced the winners of the Marine Corps League and American Legion Riders annual raffle.

Everyone in attendance was invited to join in the spaghetti lunch that the members of the American Legion Auxiliary served to those participating in the event.

