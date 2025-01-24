Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

The Youth Mural program, led by Diana Ingalls Leyba, created a mural on the Rhoda House, the new home for the Western Institute of Lifelong Learning (WILL) program on the Western New Mexico University campus. YCC students and WILL volunteers created the mural design and painted it. The dedication took place on Jan. 24, 2025.

Ingalls Leyba said the funding for this mural came from YCC funding and WNMU funding.

She told the Beat that the first youth mural was painted in 2003, after about a year of planning. "We've done close to 100 now."

Whenever a person wandering around Silver City sees a brightly colored mural painted on a wall or colorful tiles decorating a wall or steps, and maybe wonders where it came from—the answer is the Youth Mural Program.

Others involved in the mural include Mary O Parker, WILL director, and Trish Kirchhoff, Linda Ewers and Mary Ragins. {Editor's Note: This author did not get all the names of those taking part in the mural.]

The group has a pamphlet with the locations of all the murals, available at the Visitor Center and other locations. A revision is in process.

