By Lynn Janes

On January 7, 2025, the board held a regular meeting virtually at Western New Mexico University. Dr. Joseph Shepard, president of WNMU, opened the meeting. Mary Rae McDonald, executive administrator WNMU, did roll call for the regents. Board of regents, President Mary Hotvedt PhD, Danel Lopez PhD, Dal Moellenberg and Lyndon Haviland PhD did not attend and had resigned. Trent Jones did not resign and attended.

Due to not having a quorum the meeting could not continue by approving the agenda and acting on any items on the agenda.

Shepard wanted to clarify that Jones holds the designation of secretary and treasurer for the board of regents. He thanked him for his continued participation. Without Jones the university would not be able to conduct financial requirements needed. One being they could not provide refund checks to students.

Shepard asked Jones if he had any comments. Jones thanked him for letting everyone know that they didn't have a quorum and therefore could not have a meeting.

Shepard apologized to everyone and said the January 7, 2025, board of regents meeting was concluded.