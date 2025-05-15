Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
On Saturday, May 10, 2025, the WNMU Ceramics Department held its annual sale at the Murray Hotel. Ceramics Department Director Courtney Michaud gathered pieces from her students to sell to fundraise for the department. The prices were reasonable, the creativity amazing, the colors, shapes and sizes ranged from bright to earthy, round to sculptural and small to large. A lot of the pieces were decorative only, but many were food safe to use at one's table.
To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.