Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

At 11 a.m. on a sunny, cool winter day, Jan. 15, 2025, a group of about 20 international students, as well as more students and staff members gathered on Regents' Square at Western New Mexico University to support and thank President Joseph Shepard for all he has done for every one of them and for all students and staff.

The main organizer was one of the Vivanco sisters from Mexico. She thanked Shepard for their opportunity to attend college and develop careers. She said that she had already been working, as a housekeeper, and in excellent English, she said she loved the WNMU International Students Club. "I've met people from all over the world—yes, Mexico, but also Argentina, Brazil and Spain and others."

Vivanco apologized for not organizing the event sooner, but they wanted to make sure that Shepard knew how much they all appreciated the way he treated students so well. "We formed a cheer group, and we were wearing leggings and WNMU T-shirts. One day one of us saw Dr. Shepard out walking and, after asking how he was and how his classes were, she mentioned that they didn't have uniforms. A few days later we had a huge box of uniforms and the beautiful pom-poms. Thank you for being someone who listens, for making us feel safe and making us feel at home, and 'le queremos' (we love you)."

Her sister, Samara, said she wanted to thank Shepard for, not only the opportunities to come to college, but to be allowed to also do athletics. "We work hard for these opportunities, because we would not have had them without WNMU and Dr. Shepard."

"We know it's far too late to keep Dr. Shepard, and we should have done this earlier," the first Vivianco sister said. "We just wanted to show the love we students have for you," as she broke into tears.

A male student also got emotional as he thanked Dr. Shepard for all he has done for them.

Another female student spoke in rapid Spanish, saying she knew that Shepard is bilingual and would understand what she said. "Muchas gracias."

Another female student from Mexico, again in excellent English, said she, too, appreciated the opportunity, not only for the studies and classes but to be able to participate in athletics. "I am aware of how much the school has grown so far, and how much you have brought to international students to have the opportunity at WNMU. We are going to try to keep it that way. You have brought us here to grow our goals. I am so happy for all the people I have met so far. Thank you so much, everyone, and thank you, Dr. Shepard."

The organizer said many of the students were too shy to speak today, "but we have have a video of not only international students but other students who appreciate all that you have done for us. I will put it on my social media and I will send you a copy of the video. You have not only helped the international students, but you have helped the tennis team, the football team, the cheerleaders, all the teams."

WNMU Vice President of External Affairs Dr. Magdaleno Manzanares said, after Shepard finished hugging everyone, "As others have said, I will repeat, if not for Dr. Shepard I would not be here. I come from a place where having something to eat that day was a great achievement. I managed, like many of the students here, to get an education. It was a long road. I came to this godforsaken place with the intention of staying for a year or two. Then I realized the great need of our students, students I could identify with, from Mexico, HIspanics, because they were following the same road I had. And then our community faced replacing a president. One of the 80 applicants was Dr. Shepard. I was on the committee, and I knew the quality, on paper, of all the applicants. Then I knew the quality of the five, and then the three who were left. Luckily, when we turned those three in to the Board of Regents, they chose Dr. Shepard. He impressed me with the interview in Albuquerque with the idea that he was not shy about saying who he was and what he believed in. I remember he said HR would not allow him to say this, but 'I will say what I believe' and he did. He gave me the opportunity to do the things I have done in this university for the past 27 years, and I owe to him the last part of my career. I am thankful and 'muchas gracias.'"

Shepard, after having microphone issues, said: "'Gracias a todos ustedes.'" (For the non-Spanish speakers, he thanked them all and said even more thanks for letting him be a part of their lives. "I have much love for all of you.")

Shepard told the Beat, he didn't want it to be about him, and so he spoke in Spanish, which was the native tongue of most of the students attending. He said he wants the community to turn to focusing on the students, who are "our future and our university's success."

To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.