The WNMU 2024 Hall of Fame inductees

Photo and article by Mary Alice Murphy

Western New Mexico University's Light Hall on Friday afternoon, Oct. 2, 2024, filled with families and friends of the 12 individuals who were presented and inducted into the 2024 WNMU Alumni Hall of Fame.

A reception outside the auditorium offered food and drink for those attending the celebration. People found old friends from their time at the university and chatted with friends and neighbors.

A bit before the ceremony began at 3 p.m., the doors of the hall opened to allow people to stream in for the ceremony.

WNMU President Joseph Shepard waited for the Color Guard from a local veteran's organization to post the colors and hear the invocation, stating that he wanted "to put God and Country first."

Loraine Anglin, alumna of the Class of 1975, sang the National Anthem and O Fair New Mexico.

WNMU Alumni Association Board member Alfred Ogas, who is an alumnus of the WNMU Class of 1965, as well as an inductee into the Hall of Fame in 2010, 2015 and 2021, served as master of ceremonies.

He said he had been asked why there were so many inductees this year. "The committee received so many deserving awardee nominations, it was difficult because so many were well qualified and deserving of recognition. This is the best of the best group that we honor today."

Deacon Bill Holguin of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Parish gave the invocation. "Lord, we ask your blessings on all these distinguished alumni. Guide us on our faith journey, as we respond to give you love, honor and glory. Amen."

Shepard welcomed the awardees and all those in attendance. He noted that he has served WNMU for the past 13 years, and he recognized the friendships that have developed over those years. "When I came here, I though I might be here four or five years, but I'm still here."

"These 12 inductees and their awards are not trivial," he said. "Everyone of these recipients has given so much to this university and beyond. I celebrate these solid 12 outstanding individuals."

Alumni Association Board President Evangeline Zamora, an alumna of the Class of 1975, recognized several members of the board, including the Vice President Sally Beckworth, Treasurer Monique Reyes, and Past President Mario Quintana, as well as the Indiana Chapter President Ilene Howard. . She also recognized the members at large, many of whom attended the event.

In addition she recognized the WNMU Faculty Representative Louise Ortega-Senter, the WNMU Staff Representative Susan Villines, and the Asocial of Students WNMU Student Representative Brenda Dominguez.

She recognized Kacie Peterson-Acosta, director of Foundation and Alumni Development, Alumni Affairs Coordinator Claire Byer and Senior Executive Director WNMU Foundation and Alumni Affairs Jody Edens-Crocker, several of whom made brief comments.

The recognition of the inductees began.

Edna M. Reyes, J.D., of the Classes of 2012 and 2014, received the Young Alumni Achievement Award, nominated by WNMU Faculty member Andrew Warren, J.D., and presented by WNMU Vice President of External Affairs Magdalena Manzanares. The award goes to an alumna or alumnus younger than 40, for their committed excellence in their profession.

"I thank God and my family for this opportunity," Reyes said. "I appreciate this university and most of my family has also gone here. Thank you for this honor and congratulations to everyone here."

Carolyn R. Castillo, Classes of 2019 and 2022, received the Young Alumni Achievement Award presented by her sister Krystal Castillo, an alumna of the Classes of 2016 and 2022.

Krystal said Carolyn takes pride in being the best she can be. "Only 8 percent of Latinas have earned Masters' degrees and she's one of them. She participated in four years of softball and graduated summa cum laude. She was working on her CPA (certified public accountant), while working full time as an accounting specialist."

Carolyn Castillo thanked the university for the honor. "In 2015, I decided to attend WNMU, with scholarships including an athletic scholarship. As an athlete, it's difficult to prioritize between school and athletics. It helped me become more independent. I was a student first and an athlete second. My parents, grandparents and friends all pushed me to get my master's, which I wanted to do and did. WNMU holds a special place in my heart." She works as an accounting specialist under the Grant County administration.

Four individuals received the Outstanding Alumni Ambassador Award.

The first one went to Armando "Jeep" Gutierrez, Class of 1950. It was presented by Dr. Abe Armendariz, Alumni Association board member, and accepted by five of Jeep's six children, Rene, Richard and Charles Gutierrez, Patsy Gutierrez-Jandro and Dr. Yvonne Gutierrez.

Jeep Gutierrez was born in 1927. His family moved to Silver City looking for employment during the Depression. He graduated from Western High School, He loved football and wanted to play but was told he was too small. The coach later apologized to him. He enlisted and served in the Pacific Theater during World War II and received three battle awards. When he returned, he enrolled at Western and got to play football for four years. In his senior year he received recognition for the highest rushing yardage, which got him the name of Jeep. In 1951, he was called back to the Korean Conflict and gained the rank of Staff Sergeant. He also played football at Fort Bliss. He later accepted a position as teacher and coach at El Paso Schools. He received his masters in Education and became the head coach at El Paso Tech, where he earned Coach of the Year honors. He later served as Assistant Superintendent of Maintenance and Transportation, retiring in 1981. He passed away on Jan. 2, 2024 at age 97. fulfilling a lifetime of dedication to family, education and athletics.

His daughter said he was very proud of his four years of football at Western. "He would drive us to Silver City and show us the campus," she said. "He would talk to his students and he would tall them to work hard, never give up and make a difference." She noted that when he saw photos of his students, he could remember the names of all of them. "He would have been so honored today."

The next Outstanding Alumni Ambassador Award went to Manuela Baca Jenkins, Class of 1972, introduced by Fred Baca, who is president of the Silver City LULAC Council 8003, an alumnus of classes 1974 and 1976, and was inducted into the WNMU Education Hall of Fame in 2011.

Baca said Jenkins, with a history degree, was recruited to Lansing, Michigan, to begin her 30-year career in education. In 1976, she received a master in experimental classroom teaching from Michigan State and later did additional post-graduate studies at Ohio Wesleyan University for training in teaching advanced placement students in American government. In Lansing she taught AP students. She created the first Chicano classes for junior high and senior high school students in the Lansing School District. She also worked with MSU in training teachings. In 2002, she left Michigan and moved to Mes, AZ, where she continued teaching, as well as receiving an endorsement for English as A second Language at Mesa Community College. After retirement she volunteers to teach Spanish at the Mesa Senior Center and is active in the LULAC 8003, dividing her time between Mesa and Silver City. "She is my sister," Baca said.

Jenkins recognized the other recipient of the ambassador award, Priscilla Lucero and Dr. Gilberto Arizaga. "I dedicate this honor to my parents, who were my first teachers, in Spanish. We were from the Brewer Hill barrio and it was a tough life. How did I end up with a Master's from Michigan State? I owe it to Western, where my favorite teacher was Dale Giese. He demanded precision. Bonnie Maldonado taught me passion and accountability. Western takes care of you from the moment you enroll and has premier professors. It provides a culture of bringing people from other cultures from all over the world. It is the Harvard of the Gila Wilderness. The beginning of Earth Day was at Western, and we protested the Vietnam War. WNMU is a Hispanic-serving institution, but everyone is equal from the maintenance guy to Dr. Shepard. I thank you for my honor."

The third recipient of the Outstanding Alumni Ambassador Award was Priscilla Lucero, class of 1986, which was to be presented by Howie Morales, who is NM Lt. Gov, alumnus of Classes 1995 and 1998 and was inducted into the Alumni Hall of Fame in 2025. However, he had to stay in Santa Fe, and he sent Martina C. Baca in his place.

"In our office in Santa Fe, we call Priscilla, our Priscilla," Martina Baca said. "Howie told me 'You will need her. She will teach you.'"

She read from a letter from Morales. "I am unable to be there, but congratulations to all the Hall of Fame inductees. You have many amazing recipients this year. I have seen Priscilla at work. There are not many projects she doesn't have her hand in. She has brought millions of funding dollars to the region. She supports youth sports."

Lucero's son Carlos also spoke. "I am truly honored to present this award to my mother. I thank Martina and Howie for their kind words. My mom has always told me: 'Be true to yourself and don't forget where you come from.' With her dedication, she has made Silver City a better place."

Lucero began her comments with " I represent all of you in all facets of our community. I started with the Council of Governments in 1987. I came from a low income area. Look at how far we have come. I couldn't do it without my mentors. You know who you are. You've helped me greatly. I advocate for all of you. It is a privilege to serve you to make you the best we can be."

David S. Cantu, Class of 2007, was the fourth Outstanding Alumni Ambassador Award recipient. He was presented by Claire Byer, WNMU Alumni Affairs Coordinator.

Prior to Cantu receiving a masters in professional technical education from Eastern New Mexico University, he worked a decade in the automotive industry, then received his bachelor's degree from WNMU where he also taught automotive classes.

He is a fourth-generation resident of San Elizario, Texas, where he has dedicated his career to education and public service. He served on the committee to incorporate San Elizario in 2013 and was elected as an alderperson in 2014. He serves the city and the county to address community needs, while advocating for public services. He also leads the grant steering committee to gain funding for improvements to the infrastructure at little cost to the community. He serves on boards, including as director of the San Elizario Community Heart and Soul, which focuses on connecting residents with the future of their town. He is also a voting member for the Rio Grande Council of Governments representing small communities. He serves on other committees to address issues of water, illegal dumping and traffic. His work on these committees reflects his commitment to solving regional challenges through collaboration.

"I am very honored and humbled," Cantu said. "I never thought I would be in this position. The Red Paint Powwow drew me here. I came to visit and I enrolled at Western. My parents were concerned how I would do it. I told them: 'You taught me to work.' The first month I was here, I got offered a teaching position, and I supported myself with two jobs. I knew I wanted to be here, as soon as I turned up here from Deming. How do I honor my parents? By serving them and doing what I believe in. Everything is based on what I learned here. It taught me how to be a better servant to my community. I emphasize to students to choose a smaller university where you don't get lost. We all work together. I am very proud of this honor."

Jodi Edens-Crocker, Foundation director, gave special recognition to the Golden Circle recipients, the class of 1974. Medallions were handed out to those present for the class, as well as those from classes prior to that year, who had not yet received the awards. "Once a Mustang, always a Mustang."

The next award, a Distinguished Alumni Award, went to Gilberto Arizaga, M.D. His daughter, Dr. Teresa Arizaga introduced him.

"He's very humble," Teresa Arizaga said. "When patients would ask me if I was related to him, and I said 'Yes,' they would often say 'He saved my life' or 'He saved my children's lives.' I realized there was much more to his service to the community than I knew. He would make house calls, and often would get paid with a chicken, for instance. When he was in school, and he and my mom were dating, he would often be studying. He taught us through his actions. Mom and Dad taught us the actions and about relationships. I remember when I was about 8 years old, we went to a funeral and my dad went up to the casket and started praying and everyone joined him. He has quiet courage and leadership. He's so humble and doesn't like being on stage. He is triple boarded in three different medical specialties. He taught us about respect and compassion, and that we have something to learn from everyone around us."

The program for the ceremony states that Gilberto Arizaga was born in Hanover and raised by his mother as they lived with his grandmother and uncle who worked in the mine. After his grandmother died, they moved into another house in Hanover and lived on welfare until he graduated from Cobre High School. Thanks for scholarships, he attended and graduated from Western New Mexico University 1969, with a degree in chemistry and a minor in mathematics. He earned his medical degree from the University of New Mexico School of Medicine in 1974 and completed residencies in pediatrics and dermatology at the University of Arizona. He began his practice in Silver City in pediatrics from 1977-1983, focusing on chronic condition, learning disabilities and behavioral disorders. In 1986, he began his dermatology practice, emphasizing general and surgical dermatology. Throughout his career, he integrated cultural and indigenous healing concepts, particularly Curanderismo. He was triple boarded in pediatrics, dermatology and hospice and palliative care. He frequently gave presentations on medical and cultural topics. He and his wife, Maria Petra, a WNUM graduate, CPA and PhD in psychology have 10 children.

Gilberto Arizaga opened with blessings on his mother, who died 14 years ago, and his brother, who died 10 years ago. He thanked Joseph Shepard for his leadership as president of WNMU. 'The first week of my first year in medical school, the dean of the school, stopped me, looked me in the eyes and said: 'Your life is no longer yours.' At the end of my first year, I proposed to my wife. She said: 'At least, I know what I'm getting into.' There are so many people who have taken care of me. My mother left my father when she was pregnant with me. She gave me everything, but she did not pass the torch to me. She still has it. I will not pass my torch to my kids. It will be there for them when they need me. My torch is lit for them and for all the younger alumni of Western. Their brightness is the light from their families. Many blessings to all of you. Namaste."

The next Distinguished Alumni Award when to Logan L. White, class of 1984. He was introduced by Tim Bravo, Alumnus Class of 1985 and 2012, inductee to the Athletic Hall of Fame and he was presented by James Loney, former major league baseball player.

White is currently the senior advisor to the general manager and director of player personnel for the San Diego Padres and also serves as chairman of the Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission. He graduated from Portales High School in Portales, NM. He attended Murray State Junior College, where he was "All-Oklahoma-All Conference Pitcher. He transferred to WNMU where he and his teammates helped transform the baseball program into a powerhouse, winning their first conference championship in 1984. He was selected to the Academic All-American team, and was named the conference "Most Valuable Player." After the season, he was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 1984 draft. He was inducted into the WNMU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1996. White played for three years in the Mariner organization. After his playing career ended, he began teaching at Portales High School while working on in master's degree at Eastern New Mexico University. In the fall of 1989, he was hired by the Baltimore Orioles as a scout and began his move up the ranks. In 2001, he was named Scouting Director for the Los Angeles Dodgers and later became vice president and assistant general manger over scouting. In 2019, he was inducted into the Scout Hall of Fame. In 2014, he was hired by the San Diego Padres and has played a key role in building them up to a playoff team. He shares a son with his first wife, Deena, who passed away from leukemia. His son, Logan White Jr., was drafted out of high school to the Dodgers, but chose to play for the University of California, San Diego. He is a pilot and assistant coach at Gilbert Christian High School and is married to Jessica. Logan, Sr., and his current wife, Pam, live in Phoenix with an off-season home in Silver City.

As Loney could not be there that day, Logan Jr. presented to his dad. "My dad was instrumental in my becoming a baseball player. He wants everyone to succeed in whatever they want to do. He would work with me on my swing in the backyard. I pushed myself to be the best version of myself. When he didn't get better in professional baseball, he decided to take his passion for the sport and use it to develop others. As Jackie Robinson said: 'A life is not important except in the impact it had on others.' I think his biggest accomplishment is raising a family. Congratulations, dad."

Logan Jr. also read a statement from his dad's former coach. "He loves this university and he did what he had to do to reach his height in baseball. He is one of Western's most accomplished graduates. I send my heartfelt congratulations to Logan."

Bravo then spoke. "It's an honor to stand up here and talk about my best friend. In 2024, let's bring back baseball," he said to applause. "This guy is the most competitive fellow I've ever met. It's fall practice, and you'd have thought it was his last meal. It's incredible what this man brought to our team. His senior year, he was 16 and 4. He was first team All-American. He owns the record to this day for the most swings and most strike-outs by batters he was pitching to. When we had a game, and we needed something big, he always got the ball. After his three years in the minor leagues, one of the coaches asked him to scout. One hundred of those he scouted made the major leagues. They were all-stars, rookies of the year and other awards. For the past 25 years, he's been a front office executive. For the 17 years, I've been working with him, for players ,coaches, everyone, his name is gold in professional baseball. The one thing I want to tell you is his heart. He has heart for his friends, his family, and for everything he does, he is a servant and he loves helping people. And he's a great human being."

"It's humbling to hear friends say things like that," Logan Sr. said. "I don't think I deserve them all the time. I want to thank all of you for being here. I want to thank Al (Ogas) and everyone in the Alumni Association. I love Silver City and Grant County. My objective is to celebrate everyone here. I did wonder, thought, why I didn't have a cool nickname like Logan Jeep White. Hearing all the amazing things all you people have done. Doc, I've never saved a life in my life. I want to thank all my former teammates, so many of whom are here. Dr. Shepard, everyone is talking about bringing back baseball. What they are really saying is bring back the memories, bring back the friendships. I want to tell a story about my son. He was probably about 6 years old. I was on the road a lot and he said: 'Dad, you love baseball more than you love me.' I told him I loved him, and "I love you more than I do football and basketball.' I do love my son. I'm so grateful for the life I've had. If I hadn't hurt my arm in high school, I might never have come to Western, coming over that hill from Deming and thinking where the hell am I. I wouldn't have the people in my life. God has blessed me. His plan was a whole lot better than my plan. I have no regrets, and I thank everyone for today. Go, Padres!"

Another Distinguished Alumni Award went to Luis M. Terrazas, Class of 1993. A native of Silver City, he graduated from Silver High School and from WNMU with a bachelor's in business, with emphasis in accounting. In 1995, he graduated from Dallas Institute of Funeral Service. He worked for a funeral home in Texas, before deciding he wanted to return to serve his community in Grant County. He worked for both Baca's and Bright funeral homes while saving money to build his own funeral home, which he opened in 2005, expanding in later years to Deming, with a satellite monument sales office in Las Cruces. His community service includes stints in foundations, banks, and chambers of commerce in Grant and Luna counties. His wife Mandee works alongside of him and they have five children, the oldest of whom now also works with his parents in the funeral business. They also donate to and support many activities in the county.

He has served as Grant County's state representative since 2021. He is grateful to God for blessing him with the ability to make a difference.

Mike Morones introduced Luis Terrazas. They are lifelong friends. "I was born two days after Luis," Morones said, "and I've been chasing him ever since. He has excellence at everything he tries. and his values focus on God, family and community. He would keep us out of trouble and said, if something would not honor God, then God would be disappointed. Luis is a perfect representative of excellence in his profession and community."

Terrazas said: "I'm standing among greats. This is very humbling. I am not going to get emotional. Funeral directors don't do that. It's about our foundations, given to me by my dad, Luis, and mom, Carmen. My dad was a 12-year-old immigrant. When he was old enough, he served his country and came back to marry my mom. He told us we had to work hard and my mom taught us to honor and respect the Lord. I remember coming to Western. I had to make payments throughout the year to pay for my education. When I was 15, I started in the mortuary business and wanted to go to mortuary school, but my dad insisted I go to college to get a degree. I was working in a mortuary and I often slept there while I was in school. I was also a night stocker at Albertsons's and went to school during the day. The owner of the mortuary in Dallas, after I finished mortuary school, taught me how to show respect. But I wanted to come home where I married my wife, and we have raised our children."

He noted, on the topic of baseball, that he had sponsored a bill to bring baseball back to Western. "I want to keep our children here at home. I'm hoping to get it passed this year. I thank Mike and my friends and parents and kids for this honor."

Ogas noted that the next Distinguished Alumni Award recipient, Alex C. Brown, Class of 1996, and Town of Silver City Manager, was on a cruise. He was introduced by Assistant Town Manager James Marshall. His parents Alex and Rebecca Brown accepted the award for their son.

Alex Brown has served as the Silver City town manager and finance director for the past 23 years and has been with the town since his graduation. He has worked diligently to promote the town's economic, social and fiscal health. He grew up in the Mining District and graduated from Cobre High School before going to Western, where he received his bachelor of business administration in accounting. Under his leadership the town has had consecutive years of annual audits with no findings. He also serves as the chairman of the Grant County Water Commission, the Southwest Solid Waste Authority Board and is vice chair of the Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments. he has served in local and state roles, including the New Mexico Municipal League of Finance Officers and on the board of directors. The health, safety and welfare of the community is his priority and he looks forward to helping in its continued growth.

Marshall said Alex asked him to present the award to his parents. "Working for a board of councilors is a very difficult job, but Alex has pulled it off for 23 years. The first two years when I was mayor, he always called me Mr. Mayor. He said he didn't know me well enough to call me James. The town has had its ups and downs, but under his leadership the budget has grown to $60 million a year. And from when I was mayor to now there have been no audit findings, year after year. He has great management and leadership skills. People from other communities have tired to steal him, but he has stayed home. As chairman of the Grant County Water Commission, he has worked to get to what is tremendously important to the community. He has strong family roots, and he loves this town. He is well deserving of this award."

Ogas announced the first recipient of the Alfred J. O'Malley Alumni Pioneer Award as James R. Smith, classes of 1953 and 1956. He received the award from Patsy Madrid, Alumni Association Board Member, alumna of classes of 1968 and 1991, Alumni Hall of Fame 2205, 2006 ad 2023 and Athletic Hall of Fame 2018.

Smith came to WNMU more than 75 years ago, and is described as a "cornerstone of WNMU." He arrived from Indiana at New Mexico State Teacher's College in 1949. He served as men's basketball coach from 1957-1969. During this time, he also coached tennis and golf and served as dean of students and director of housing. He was the creator of the "Great Race" in 1967. It continues as a tradition at WNMU for now 57 years. "His innovative thinking and dedication to student engagement helped turn the race into an annual highlight, with nearly 100 percent student participation in the early years."

He began his coaching career in Grass Creek, Indiana before moving to Lordburg to coach. WNMU hired him from there. After a successful career at WNMU, he transitioned to managing Scott Park Golf Course, where he became a Class A PGA Professional. Under his leadership, the course expanded from 9 holes to 18 holes and he organized the annual Billy Casper Days fundraising tournaments to benefit Gila Regional Medical Center and the community causes.

He remains deeply connected to WNMU, formerly serving on the WNMU Foundation Board, and continues to attend alumni events and support university initiatives. In 2019, the university awarded him an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters. He and his wife Martha are both honored members of the WNMU Athletic Hall of Fame and he continues to honor her memory by visiting the Ice Cream Girls statue at Light Hall, a symbol of their shared legacy.

His influence on WNMU and the Mustang community lasts through the traditions he helped establish and the countless lives he touched.

Madrid said she has known Jim Smith since 1959. "I was in high school and here comes this cute guy from Indiana to teach driver's ed. It was November and there was snow. So Mr. Smith takes four of us girls to Little Walnut to learn to drive in the snow. Coming back, Jean runs right into a ditch, can't get the car out. We got to know Jim real well as we were there until about 4 in the afternoon, when people got us out. For decades, Jim has been at the university advocating for students. Jim was our sponsor for the Great Race in 1967. He always knew our names and would ask how we were. He and his wife, Martha were staples. I came from Brewer Hill and I was also on the installment plan. In my sophomore year, we learned the national certification for referees was going to be at Santa Fe College and each university could send students. I really wanted to do that. My friend and I practiced hard for it. Two weeks before the event, our women's rec advisor said she had made her decision on who would go. She didn't pick me and my friend. She picked two other individuals. I ran out of the gym in tears and angry. I was angry, because I was turned down because I was Chicana and from the barrio. I ran into Jim Smith, and he asked me why I was bawling. I told him, and he said: 'Let me look into it.'

Two days later, he called me into his office and said he had talked to coaching staff [she named them] and they were going to sponsor me and my friend. They paid for our room, gas, for motel. We went and we passed and became nationally certified. You changed my life, Jim. I already had an attitude that it didn't matter if I worked hard because I was Mexican. You, Jim, switched my thinking. You made me believe that there were people like you who were real advocates, not only talking, but taking action. You've always been that way, you've been around to help with anything at the university. You are a part of Western, and I thank you for being who you are, and I'm so honored to present this award to you, Jim."

Smith said: "She said I saved her life. I came here 75 years ago. It didn't look like it does now. Dr. Shepard has made lots of changes. Think of all the changes that have been made and all the changes that could have been made had he been here all that time and the changes that will be made in the next 15 years."

Ogas announced the last recipient, a posthumous Alfred O'Malley Alumni Pioneer Award to Marshall A. Moore, class of 1962 and 1967. The award was presented by Scott Noble, WNMU executive director of athletics. It was accepted by Eric Moore, alumnus of classes 2010 and 2014 and son of Marshall Moore.

The description of Marshall Moore said that he was more than a psychologist; he was a visionary in education, a trailblazer, who fearlessly pushed boundaries and reshaped the landscape of learning. From his beginnings as a public school administrator to his tenure as a faculty member, his journey was marked by a relentless commitment to student success.

Throughout his career, he was educator, consultant and practitioner. Whatever his role, his dedication to challenging conventions and fostering creativity in education remained unwavering. He understood that learning thrives in an environment where rules are questioned and boundaries are pushed.

Even in retirement his passion for education burned bright. As an alumnus, Marshall alongside his wife, Sandy generously volunteered their time and expertise to enhance students' lives. Marshall leaves behind a community shaped by his compassion, wisdom and tireless advocacy for student welfare.

Noble said on his first day of work at Western in February 2018, the first person he encountered was a smaller older guy with a worn WNMU cap, purple polo shirt, baggy khaki cargo shorts, white socks and tennis shoes. He said hello with a warm smile and introduced himself. 'I am Marshall Moore, and my wife, Sandy and I want to welcome you to Western New Mexico University and Silver City. And if you ever need anything, give us a call.' I was living in a residence hall. After he heard of my situation, he said: 'No, you're moving in with me.' When Debbie joined me, she and I became part of the Moore household. Our evenings consisted of conversation, WNMU history, and a lot of laughter. I marveled at how God had woven our lives together. Marshall was a true saint, an intellectual with a kind heart, with a love for people, and a healthy dose of humor to lighten the serious moments. I love that guy."

"Did you know he and Sandy were the first in Silver City to open up a pizza parlor?" Noble continued. "He told me he had the Dairy Queen's chili dog recipe. We had it often at his house. It became clear that not only were Marshall and Sandy pillars of the community, they were an integral part of the WNMU network. He loved our Mustangs. He helped us set up the NCAA cross-country course out at Scott Park. He went to both the men's and the women's games. He was a hard worker and he gave back financially to the institution he loved. What I loved about Marshall was that I never heard him utter a negative word about anyone, and that's a lesson we can all learn. WNMU lost a great ambassador and I thank you for honoring him. Oh, and he left me the chili dog recipe."

Noble introduced Eric Moore, "the son of the great Marshall Moore."

"It's still a bit raw for me, losing my parents, and if you knew them you would understand that," Eric said. "I think, Scott, that you encapsulated his personality very well. We're going to miss him. I'm a faculty member here and his footprints are all over the place. This award is for his contributions to the university. He would have been the first to tell you that he did nothing without my mother. I think she would have reciprocated that. Thank you for this award for my dad, and congratulations to all the recipients and their families. Thanks again, Scott."

Ogas asked for a round of applause for all the recipients, announced the parade the next day, and said: "Go, Mustangs."