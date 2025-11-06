Woman arrested at SOS for aggravated assault

By Roger Lanse

On Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, at about 2:29 p.m., Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the SOS shelter, 610 N. Silver Street in Silver City, in reference to an aggravated assault with a knife. An employee of the shelter told a deputy a female had been asked to leave the shelter and when they returned her belongings to her, prior to her leaving, two knives were included.

According to a GCSO offense report, when the employee followed the female, Brenda Callahan, 61, Silver City, to make sure she left the property, he observed Callahan approaching another female while holding a knife down at her side. The knife was described as a kitchen knife with a black handle.

The female victim told the deputy that Callahan was upset with her and had told the victim she was "going to get her while she slept," and "had come up to her like she was ready to use the knife." The victim described the knife as having a flat and serrated blade with a black handle.

During a search, the report said, two knives matching the description given were found on Callahan's person – one in her left shoe and a second in her back right jeans' pocket.

Callahan was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and transported to the Grant County Detention Center for booking. She was released the same day under a $1,000 unsecured bond, according to GCDC staff.