By Roger Lanse
A U.S. Forest Service officer reported to the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, at about 3:19 p.m., that he had made contact with a female at the Little Walnut Picnic Area, who had suffered a gunshot wound to her chest. When a Grant County Sheriff's Office deputy arrived, the original USFS officer and another were giving aid to an elderly female, who did have a gunshot wound to her chest.
According to a GCSO incident report, a Smith and Wesson .38 Special revolver was found on the ground next to the female who was sitting in a lawn chair. One chamber of the cylinder contained a fired casing, while the other four chambers held live .38 Special rounds.
A driver's license located by investigating deputies, identified the female, the report said, as Karen Dawn Reed, 80, of an address in Santa Fe. A note left by Reed at the location stated she did shoot herself in attempt to kill herself, explaining she was suffering from medical issues causing her much pain.
The report stated that Reed was transported by ambulance to the Grant County Airport to be flown out for medical treatment and that she is recovering from her injuries. Reed's white Toyota Corolla was towed and stored at the old County Jail.