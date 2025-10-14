Zachariah M. Porter is held without bond for Domestic Violence and Shooting from a Motor Vehicle

Zachariah Matias Porter

October 14, 2025 — Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced that 24-year-old Zachariah Matias Porter is being held without bond after being charged with Aggravated Battery Against a Household Member [Strangulation or Suffocation], Shooting at or from a Motor Vehicle [No great Bodily Harm] and Tampering with Evidence. The arrest stemming from a Domestic Violence incident on September 27, 2025.

Sixth Judicial Deputy District Attorney Dave Arnone represented the State during the hearing. The presiding judge was the Honorable Judge Jennifer DeLaney of the Sixth Judicial District Court. Judge Delaney granted the State's Motion for Pretrial Detention, determining that PORTER poses a danger to both the victim and the community.

On September 27, 2025, Deming Police responded to a 911 open-line call at 1121 S. Santa Clara Street in Deming, NM, during which gunshots were heard. The caller, a neighbor of the victim, reported that the shots came from a white Dodge Journey with temporary tags and a rear window sticker, driving away from the house.

According to the neighbors, PORTER arrived at their home with his and his wife's baby. He admitted to slapping his wife and placing his hands around her neck before handing the baby to the neighbors and leaving. As he got into the Dodge Journey, he displayed a handgun inside the vehicle. Gunshots were heard as he drove away. Law Enforcement located the vehicle and conducted a high-risk felony stop. PORTER was arrested without further incident.

Zachariah M. Porter has a criminal record of property crimes, and domestic violence.