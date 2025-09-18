Bayard Police Department blotter – Sept. 8 through Sept. 14, 2025

Monday, Sept. 8

Domestic disturbance

Cuca Street

BPD advised county jurisdiction. GCSO gave ATL to XCPD and BPD. BPD ATL’d area/negative contact with vehicle/request ambulance for 41-year-old male with trouble breathing.

Unwanted subject

Yucca Street

Female is being combative and yelling and screaming/caller advised he asked her to leave and she refuses/female is inside the house - caller is outside/caller advised the daughter is trying to calm her down. Officer issued the female a 14-day CTW for the location.

Tuesday, Sept. 9

Citizen assist

Killian Drive

Officer advised a NMSP officer will be transporting a juvenile female back to her mom.

Wednesday, Sept. 10

Harassment

Tom Foy Blvd.

Officer ran driver’s license.

Thursday, Sept. 11

Unwanted subject

(Redacted) park

A named parent is in the front lobby yelling at the principal.

Harassment

Railroad Street

Caller received videos of ex-partner shooting a gun at the dirt and making threats toward caller’s new partner as he heard that the new partner was yanking caller’s and ex-partner’s son. The ex-partner has sent multiple videos to caller of him shooting the gun.

Friday, Sept. 12

Noise complaint

Runnels Drive – 1:33 a.m.

Neighbors are being loud, yelling and banging on the walls. Officer spoke to (redacted)/everything is okay.

Shoplifting

Tom Foy Blvd.

A male and a female are in the store putting items in their pants/they arrived on a pedal bike/currently at the register.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Domestic disturbance

Empire Street

Caller advised the female hit him so he got aggressive/he broke his own things/he did not do anything to her/he is asking her to leave and she is refusing/both subjects are under the influence of alcohol. Caller advised she is threatening to have her boyfriend kill him. Caller advised to take no further action on the call/he is going to leave his own home and walk away to cool off.

Noise complaint

Virginia Street – 11:33 p.m.

Caller has called twice more stating the male is on narcotics and he makes her nervous/he is moving his vehicle closer to her house. GCSO deputy advised male is waiting on his daughter/set up frequent patrol for this location for the next month.

Sunday, Sept. 14

Harassment

Vencill Street

An individual was being harassed about two minutes ago.

Shoplifting

Tom Foy Blvd.

Two women in a Nissan stole from the store/she saw them run out on camera with a full basket.

Fire, other

Fahey Street

A named male is burning stuff inside his residence again/it gives off a foul odor/advised by the time the fire department gets there he puts it out/it puts off a lot of smoke.