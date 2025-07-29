[Editor's Note: This is progress on getting the blotters back. An employee will soon get training on how to pull and print more information . Thanks for your patience.]
Sunday, July 13
Welfare check – E. 12th Street
Unattended death – Tracy Circle
Suspicious vehicle – Cantada Creek
Welfare check – W. 13th Street
Suspicious person – W. Broadway
Overdose – N. Christian Flury Drive
Suspicious activity – W. Montana Street
Domestic disturbance – Ranch Club Road
Criminal trespass warning – N. Rosedale Road
Welfare check – E. 20th Street
Monday, July 14
Suspicious activity – Leslie Road
Suspicious activity – Serinna Court
Harassment – Ridgecrest Drive
Larceny – N. Black Street
Shoplifting – E. 13th Street
Welfare check – Brianna Way
Larceny – Camino del Bosque Road
Unwanted subject – E. 32nd Street
Missing person – E. Kelly Street
Shoplifting – N. Rosedale Road
Custodial interference – E. 31st Street
Harassment -- Cherry Hills Place
Unwanted subject – N. Hudson Street
Shoplifting – N. Durango Street
Suspicious activity -- E. 12th Street
Tuesday, July 15
Suspicious activity – E. Pine Street
Domestic disturbance – E. Pine Street
Unwanted subject – S. Arizona Street
Unwanted subject – 32nd Street Bypass
Found property – W. San Vicente Street
Criminal trespass – Rodeo Road
Suspicious activity – Vic Culbertson Drive
Unwanted subject – N. Silver Street
Unwanted subject – E. Kelly Street
Welfare check – E. 20th Street
Welfare check – E. Highway 180
Unwanted subject – Bosworth Drive
Unwanted subject – Ridge Crest Drive
Welfare check – W. Highway 180
Domestic disturbance – Mountain View Road
Harassment – E. 11th Street
Suspicious person – E. Kelly Street
Suspicious activity – S. Arizona Street
Wednesday, July 16
Disturbance – W. Spring Street
Welfare check – Superior Street
Hit and run accident – Mountain View Road
Custodial interference –E. 20th Street
Disturbance – E. 14th Street
Criminal trespass warning – N. Bayard Street
Unwanted subject – E. 13th Street
Business check – E. 12th Street
Welfare check – W. College Avenue
Criminal damage – N. Cactus Street
Found property – E. 12th Street
Injuring/tampering with motor vehicle – E. 13th Street
Burglar alarm – Camino del Bosque Street
Welfare check -- E. Pine Street
Driving while intoxicated – E. Highway 180
Suspicious activity – N. Gold Street
Thursday, July 17
Battery – N. Rosedale Road
Criminal trespass warning – Memory Lane
Criminal trespass warning – E. Highway 180
Business check – N. Silver Street
Criminal trespass warning – S. Arizona Street
Welfare check – N. Texas Street
Indecent exposure – E. Yankie Street
Welfare check – E. 12th Street
Criminal trespass warning – S. Arizona Street
Noise complaint – North Loop
Harassment – W. Highway 180
Friday, July 18
Suspicious activity – W. 6th Street
Suspicious vehicle – Leslie Road
Suspicious activity – W. Market Street
Dog bite – W. Kelly Street
Hit and run accident – N. Rosedale Road
Battery – North Loop
Animal bite – S. Cooper Street
Suspicious activity – E. 10th Street
Loud music – E. Yankie Street – 2:58 p.m.
Disturbance – N. Bennett Street
Larceny – N. Rosedale Road
Welfare check – N. Texas Street
Suspicious activity – E. 7th Street
Hit and run accident – E. 8th Street
Business check – N. Rosedale Road
Illegal dumping – W. Hill Street
Unwanted subject – N. Pope Street
Suspicious activity – W. Garcia Street
Criminal trespass warning – W. Broadway
Suicide threat – N. Bennett Street
Unwanted subject – E. 14th Street
Suspicious person – N. Silver Street
Suspicious person – E. Kelly Street
Weapons fired – W. Highway 180
Suspicious activity – Western Hills Road
Saturday, July 19
Minor in possession of alcohol – E. 12th Street
Firework complaint – E. 37th Street
Shoplifting – N. Pope Street
Suspicious activity – E. 13th Street
Criminal trespass warning – N. Rosedale Road
Larceny – E. 19th Street
Suspicious activity – E. 14th Street
Suspicious person – N. Corbin Street
Utility complaints – E. 13th Street
Parking violations – W. Broadway
Welfare check – E. Pine Street
Welfare check -- Jack Frost Drive
Suspicious activity – Fairway Drive
Unwanted subject – W. Garcia Street