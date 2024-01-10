Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Uplands of the Bootheel-Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Sierra County Lakes-Central Grant County/Silver City Area-
Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-
East Central Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo-Southeast Tularosa Basin-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,
Mule Creek, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport, Lordsburg,
Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale,
Hillsboro, Winston, Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport,
Silver City, Mimbres, Fort Bayard, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
Alamogordo, Tularosa, Holloman AFB, Orogrande, Downtown El Paso,
West El Paso, and Upper Valley
137 AM MST Wed Jan 10 2024
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MST
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 39 mph with gusts over 55 mph possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and
southwest Texas.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to midnight MST Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust and reduced visibility are
possible along the Lordsburg Playa and downwind of White Sands.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.