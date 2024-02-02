Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-Southwest Desert/Lower
1243 PM MST Fri Feb 2 2024
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE...In New Mexico, Northern Dona Ana County, Southern Dona Ana
County/Mesilla Valley, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Lowlands of
the Bootheel, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley, Southwest
Desert/Lower Gila River Valley, and Southwest Desert/Mimbres
Basin. In Texas, Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western
Hudspeth Counties, Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County,
and Western El Paso County.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Some
areas of blowing dust will be possible and make for dangerous
travel conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.