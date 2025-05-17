CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY THROUGH MONDAY FOR SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO AND FAR WEST TEXAS... .Strong southwest flow aloft crossing the Southern Rockies will induce low surface pressure over the southern High Plains Saturday through Monday. Subsequent tightening of the surface pressure gradient will increase winds area wide from the west- southwest beginning this afternoon. Strongest winds are forecast to occur Sunday and Monday afternoons, with peak gusts around 45 mph over the high terrain, gaps, and east slopes. Very dry air remains in place while winds increase, creating critical fire danger for southern New Mexico and far west Texas. Fuel dryness is near normal for mid-May, but weather conditions will be favorable for rapid drying of fine fuels and increasing ERCs back above seasonal normals through the weekend.

Southwest Mountains/Gila NF/Apache NF/GLZ-

Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/Las Cruces BLM/GLZ-

Texas Fire Weather Zone 055

El Paso County- Texas Fire Weather Zone 056

Hudspeth County-

311 AM MDT Sat May 17 2025

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR

STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHWEST NEW MEXICO AND FAR

WEST TEXAS...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHWEST NEW

MEXICO AND FAR WEST TEXAS...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Texas, Fire Weather Zone 055 El Paso County,

Fire Weather Zone 056 Hudspeth County/ In New Mexico, Fire

Weather Zone 110 Southwest Mountains/Gila NF/Apache NF/GLZ and

Fire Weather Zone 111 Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/Las Cruces

BLM/GLZ.

* TIMING...For Sunday, 11 AM to 9 PM. For Monday, 12 PM to 9 PM.

* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent.

* EXPERIMENTAL RFTI...For Sunday, 5 to 7 or Critical to Extreme.

For Monday, 5 to 7 or Critical to Extreme.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.