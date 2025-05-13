[Editor's Note: This editor is rebelling against resizing four different slightly varying maps, changing the format, saving them and then adding them to the various predictions.]

Basically the predictions are wind advisories, high wind warnings and/or blowing dust advisories with winds 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph or 55 mph.

...ADVISORY or WARNNG REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS

EVENING...

...DITTO IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph or 55 mph expected both today and Wednesday.

* WHERE... wherever you live on this map. You know what to expect!

* WHEN...For the first first Advisory,etc. from noon today to 8 PM MDT

this evening. For the second Advisory etc., from noon to 8 PM MDT

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Winds this strong can make driving difficul