222 PM MST Wed Jan 15 2025

...ARCTIC AIR TO RETURN...

Temperatures will be seasonal through Saturday, including a breezy

to windy afternoon for Friday. That changes late Saturday into

Sunday morning as a strong cold front will move east to west

through the area. Morning Wind Chill values will range from 15 to

25 in the lowlands and 0 to 10 in the mountains. Highs will be in

the 40s. Even colder air is set to arrive late Monday night into

Tuesday. By Tuesday morning, wind chill values will range from 5

to 15 degrees with mountains below zero. Highs on Tuesday will

stay in the 30s. We remain cold Wednesday but will begin a slow

warm-up afterward. Remember to protect the 4 P's: People, Pets,

Plants, and Pipes.

At this time, there is little to no chance for snow except across

mountains where some light snow may fall Monday into Wednesday.

It is important to continue to monitor the forecast as there is a

low chance (around 20%) of even colder temperatures, especially

for Tuesday.