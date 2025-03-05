Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Northern Dona Ana County-Southern
Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-Otero Mesa-East Central Tularosa
Basin/Alamogordo-Southeast Tularosa Basin-Western El Paso County-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco
Mountains-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth
Counties-
Including the cities of Hatch, Animas, Loma Linda, Fort Bliss,
Hueco Tanks, Hachita, Downtown El Paso, Alamogordo, Upper Valley,
Crow Flats, Virden, Orogrande, Fabens, Radium Springs, Holloman
AFB, Garfield, West El Paso, Deming, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,
Lordsburg, Red Rock, Antelope Wells, Las Cruces, Socorro, Vado,
Sunland Park, East and Northeast El Paso, Columbus, and Tularosa
1227 PM MST Wed Mar 5 2025
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST THURSDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust
expected. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected. Strongest gusts along east facing slopes and exposed
ridgelines.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and
southwest Texas.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.
Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could
be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay
indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in
visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing
sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far
as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the
way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside,
Stay Alive'.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.