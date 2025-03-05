Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Northern Dona Ana County-Southern

Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-Otero Mesa-East Central Tularosa

Basin/Alamogordo-Southeast Tularosa Basin-Western El Paso County-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco

Mountains-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth

Counties-

Including the cities of Hatch, Animas, Loma Linda, Fort Bliss,



Hueco Tanks, Hachita, Downtown El Paso, Alamogordo, Upper Valley,

Crow Flats, Virden, Orogrande, Fabens, Radium Springs, Holloman

AFB, Garfield, West El Paso, Deming, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

Lordsburg, Red Rock, Antelope Wells, Las Cruces, Socorro, Vado,

Sunland Park, East and Northeast El Paso, Columbus, and Tularosa

1227 PM MST Wed Mar 5 2025

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST THURSDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust

expected. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected. Strongest gusts along east facing slopes and exposed

ridgelines.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and

southwest Texas.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could

be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay

indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in

visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing

sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far

as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the

way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside,

Stay Alive'.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.