Moisture from the remnants of former Tropical Storm Priscilla will mostly stay north and west of the area today. But increasing moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Raymond will get pulled into the area this afternoon and interact with a slow-moving upper level trough, possibly lasting through Monday. Expect increasing showers and thunderstorms in Southwestern New Mexico this afternoon and overnight, with localized torrential downpours. Additional bouts of tropical showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue on Sunday, especially in the Bootheel Region. Rain coverage in the Gila Region is a little less certain on Sunday. Additional rainfall is possible on Monday, and this Flood Watch may need to be extended later as forecasts come into sharper focus.

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-

Including the cities of Virden, Lordsburg, Cloverdale, Red Rock,

Hachita, Animas, and Antelope Wells

356 AM MDT Sat Oct 11 2025

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwestern New Mexico, including the

Bootheel Region, all of Hidalgo County, and southern Grant County.

* WHEN...From 2 PM MDT this afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...The risk of localized flash flooding will mainly be this

afternoon and overnight Saturday night, as thunderstorms with

torrential downpours develop. Flooding is possible in arroyos, low

water crossings, and low-lying areas with poor drainage. This will

be followed by more moderate rainfall rates on Sunday, mainly

focused over the Bootheel Region. While tributary arroyo flows may

diminish on Sunday, some of the slower-reacting main washes, such

as Animas Creek, may continue to flood, and could cut off access

to some rural roads in the Bootheel.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.