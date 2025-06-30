DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS Deming Area
Difficult Driving Conditions, in the Deming area, roadways are flooded and low water crossings are running.
May be standing water on roadway. Use extreme caution.
DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS Hatch Area
Difficult Driving Conditions, in the Hatch area, roadways are flooded and low water crossings are running. The NMDOT is in route to clear.
Standing water on roadway. Use extreme caution.
HIGH WIND WEATHER ADVISORY:
High wind warning in Luna County, visibility is low in areas due to blowing dust. High profile vehicles please use caution. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.
High Winds - High profile vehicles use extreme caution. Blowing dust may cause limited visibility.
ROAD CLOSURE - Lordsburg
Closure, I-10 eastbound and westbound lanes at mile marker 28-44.
High Winds - High profile vehicles use extreme caution. Blowing dust may cause limited visibility.