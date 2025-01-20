Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Northern
Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-Western
El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-Rio Grande Valley
of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-Rio Grande Valley of
Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the cities of Upper Valley, Fabens, East and Northeast
El Paso, Columbus, Cloverdale, Hatch, Radium Springs, Fort Bliss, Lordsburg, Animas, Tornillo, Hachita, Fort Hancock, Red Rock,
Downtown El Paso, Deming, Virden, Socorro, Indian Hot Springs,
Las Cruces, Vado, Garfield, West El Paso, Antelope Wells, and
Sunland Park
222 AM MST Mon Jan 20 2025
...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 10 to 15 degrees is
expected.
* WHERE...Far Southwest New Mexico, Northern Dona Ana County,
Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley, Western El Paso County,
Eastern/Central El Paso County, Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El
Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties, and Rio Grande Valley of Eastern
Hudspeth County.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin
is exposed to these temperatures. Wind chill values can lead to
hypothermia with prolonged exposure.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure
portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills
inside.