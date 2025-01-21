Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-
Including the cities of Columbus, Antelope Wells, Virden,
Lordsburg, Animas, Hachita, Red Rock, and Deming
100 PM MST Tue Jan 21 2025
...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold temperatures of 5 to 15 degrees.
* WHERE...Lowlands of the Bootheel, Southwest Desert/Lower Gila
River Valley, and Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin
is exposed to these temperatures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and
unfrozen water.