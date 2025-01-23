Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern

Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana

County-West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-East Slopes Sacramento

Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero Mesa-Central Grant County/Silver

City Area-West Central Tularosa Basin/

White Sands-East Central

Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo-Southeast Tularosa Basin-Salt Basin-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hachita, Salt Flat, Sunspot, Mimbres,

Virden, Cloverdale, Cliff, Cloudcroft, Derry, Faywood, Columbus,

Pinon, Garfield, Sierra Blanca, Sacramento, Buckhorn, Grant

County Airport, Deming, Tularosa, Crow Flats, Chaparral, Truth Or

Consequences, Mayhill, Radium Springs, Alamogordo, Red Rock,

Hurley, Silver City, Winston, Orogrande, Mescalero, Fort Bayard,

Apache Summit, Gila Hot Springs, White Sands Range Headquarters,

Holloman AFB, Mountain Park, Mule Creek, Timberon, Lordsburg,

Cornudas, White Sands National Park, Spaceport, Dell City,

Hillsboro, Animas, Antelope Wells, and Hatch

103 PM MST Thu Jan 23 2025

...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold temperatures and wind chills of 5 to 15 in the

lowlands and 5 below zero in the mountains.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and

southwest Texas.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin

is exposed to these temperatures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and

unfrozen water.