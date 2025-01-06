Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern

Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana

County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-West Slopes

Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Sacramento Mountains Above

7500 Feet-East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero

Mesa-Central Grant County/Silver City Area-Southern Gila Region

Highlands/Black Range-West Central Tularosa Basin/White Sands-



East Central Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo-Southeast Tularosa Basin-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-Northern

Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-Southern Hudspeth

Highlands-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth

Counties-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Garfield, Cloverdale, Downtown El Paso,

East and Northeast El Paso, Apache Summit, White Sands National

Park, Mimbres, Timberon, Tularosa, Upper Valley, Cornudas, Salt

Flat, Fort Hancock, Antelope Wells, Spaceport, Cliff, Deming,

Kingston, Hueco Tanks, Sunspot, Tornillo, Mescalero, Grant County

Airport, Pinon, Hatch, Sunland Park, Chaparral, Fort Bliss,

Hachita, White Sands Range Headquarters, Loma Linda, Holloman

AFB, Silver City, Cloudcroft, Las Cruces, Lake Roberts, Fort

Bayard, Sacramento, Vado, Buckhorn, Mountain Park, Lordsburg,

West El Paso, Sierra Blanca, Socorro, Crow Flats, Animas,

Winston, Radium Springs, Alamogordo, Orogrande, Mule Creek,

Hurley, Truth Or Consequences, Faywood, Hillsboro, Fabens,

Mayhill, Virden, Dell City, Derry, Red Rock, Gila Hot Springs,

Columbus, and Indian Hot Springs

120 AM MST Mon Jan 6 2025

...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TUESDAY NIGHT TO 11

AM MST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills ranging 5 to 15, possibly as low as 5

below in the lowlands, 0 to 10 below in the mountains expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and

southwest Texas.

* WHEN...From midnight Tuesday Night to 11 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result

in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Frostbite and

hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these

temperatures.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Upgrades to extreme cold warnings may be

needed with later updates for portions of Hidalgo and Luna

Counties as well as the Sacramento Mountains. Additionally, there

will be a chance for light snow beginning Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.