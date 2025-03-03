ROAD ADVISORY
DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS in Deming
I-10 eastbound lanes are now open, areas of dust and low visibility may still be present at times. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.

DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS in Deming to Columbus
NM 11 is now open in both directions from milepost 33 (Deming) to milepost 13 (Border Inspection station) areas of dust and low visibility may still be present at times. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.

NM 549 is clear from milepost 0 to 31, removed from NM Roads.

NM 26 (Hatch Hwy) is clear, removed from NM Roads.