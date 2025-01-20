Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Uplands of the Bootheel-
Including the cities of Antelope Wells, Virden, Red Rock, Animas,
Hachita, Lordsburg, and Cloverdale
1154 AM MST Mon Jan 20 2025...EXTREME COLD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills ranging 0 to 5.
* WHERE...Lowlands of the Bootheel, Southwest Desert/Lower Gila
River Valley, and Uplands of the Bootheel
.* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures. An extended period of freezing temperatures could cause ruptured water pipes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must go outside.Keep pets indoors as much as possible.Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside.