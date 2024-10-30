Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County-
Central Grant County/Silver City Area-
West Central Tularosa Basin/White Sands-
East Central Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo-Southeast Tularosa Basin-
Including the cities of Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,
Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita,
Deming, Columbus, Hillsboro, Winston, Truth Or Consequences,
Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs, Silver City,
Mimbres, Fort Bayard, White Sands National Park, Chaparral,
White Sands Range Headquarters, Alamogordo, Tularosa,
Holloman AFB, and Orogrande
234 AM MDT Wed Oct 30 2024
...ISOLATED AREAS TO SEE FIRST FREEZE...
A chilly morning is expected for New Mexico Thursday morning with
the coolest air of the season so far. Dry air, light winds, and
clear skies will set the stage for effective cooling. This pattern
will allow sheltered, low-lying areas to cool to near or just
below the freezing mark early in the morning before warming again
shortly after sunrise. Agricultural interests in known cold
regions should take precautions to protect plants from a possible
frost or freeze. Freeze warnings may be issued this afternoon if
the forecast indicates a more widespread freeze is likely.