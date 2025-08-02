Flash Flood warning 080225

Flash Flood Warning for...

The Trout Fire Burn Scar in...

North Central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...

* Until 430 PM MDT.

* At 227 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Trout Fire Burn Scar. Between 0.3 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Trout Fire Burn Scar, into canyons flowing north towards Sapillo Creek ABOVE Lake Roberts Dam, including Hill Canyon and Skates Canyon. Sapillo Creek UPSTREAM...or EAST of Lake Roberts Dam will also be impacted. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Trout Fire

Burn Scar.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Trout Fire Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Lake Roberts, Hill Canyon, Gattons Park, Three Circle Canyon and

Lake Roberts Heights.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and

ditches in the Trout Fire Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.