Flash Flood warning off Trout Fire burn scar 070725

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM 203 PM MDT Mon Jul 7 2025 Flash Flood WarningNational Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM 203 PM MDT Mon Jul 7 2025

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...The Trout Fire burn scar in...North Central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...

* Until 430 PM MDT.

* At 203 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Trout Fire burn scar. Between 0.3 and 0.5

inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Trout Fire Burn Scar, into canyons flowing north towards Sapillo Creek ABOVE Lake Roberts Dam, including Hill Canyon and Skates Canyon. Sapillo Creek UPSTREAM...or EAST of Lake Roberts Dam will also be impacted. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Trout Fire

burn scar.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Trout Fire burn scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Lake Roberts, Hill Canyon, Gattons Park, Three Circle Canyon and

Lake Roberts Heights.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and

ditches in the Trout Fire burn scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety.

In hilly terrain there are numerous low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.