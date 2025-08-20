Flash flood warning until 10 pm 082025

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

809 PM MDT Wed Aug 20 2025

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

The Trout Fire Burn Scar in...

Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...

* Until 1000 PM MDT.

* At 809 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Trout Fire Burn Scar. Up to 0.5 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Trout Fire Burn Scar, into canyons flowing

towards Sapillo Creek, including Meadow Creek, Hill Canyon, and

Skates Canyon, and flowing towards the Mimbres River, including

Three Circle, Soldiers, Cottonwood, and Bear Canyons. Sapillo Creek

on BOTH SIDES of Lake Roberts, and the upper Mimbres River will also

be impacted. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation

and other loose materials.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Trout Fire

Burn Scar.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Trout Fire Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Lake Roberts, San Lorenzo, Three Circle Canyon, Soldiers Canyon,

Allie Canyon, Bear Canyon, Cottonwood Canyon, Gattons Park, Hill

Canyon, Shingle Canyon, Mimbres River Preserve, Meadow Creek,

Mimbres, Lake Roberts Heights and Trout Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and

ditches in the Trout Fire Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.