Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
809 PM MDT Wed Aug 20 2025
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
The Trout Fire Burn Scar in...
Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...
* Until 1000 PM MDT.
* At 809 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Trout Fire Burn Scar. Up to 0.5 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Trout Fire Burn Scar, into canyons flowing
towards Sapillo Creek, including Meadow Creek, Hill Canyon, and
Skates Canyon, and flowing towards the Mimbres River, including
Three Circle, Soldiers, Cottonwood, and Bear Canyons. Sapillo Creek
on BOTH SIDES of Lake Roberts, and the upper Mimbres River will also
be impacted. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation
and other loose materials.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding in and around the Trout Fire
Burn Scar.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Trout Fire Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Lake Roberts, San Lorenzo, Three Circle Canyon, Soldiers Canyon,
Allie Canyon, Bear Canyon, Cottonwood Canyon, Gattons Park, Hill
Canyon, Shingle Canyon, Mimbres River Preserve, Meadow Creek,
Mimbres, Lake Roberts Heights and Trout Valley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and
ditches in the Trout Fire Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.