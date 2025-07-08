Flood Advisory 070825

Grant NM-

507 PM MDT Tue Jul 8 2025 Grant NM-507 PM MDT Tue Jul 8 2025

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of eastern Grant County in Southwestern New Mexico, including Gallinas Canyon.

* WHEN...Until 700 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 507 PM MDT, Heavy rain has fallen over the Gallinas CanyonnWatershed. This will cause minor flooding in Gallinas canyon and nearby arroyos.



- Gallinas Canyon is the most likely place to experience minor

flooding. Also, expect increased flows on the Mimbres River

below the Royal John Mine Road bridge this evening.

- Some locations that may experience flooding include...

San Lorenzo, Sherman and San Juan.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

[Editor's Note: I was at another meeting when all the advisories came in. By the time I got home, this was the only one still pertinent. May the Beat respectfully request that all readers who may be concerned about flooding pay attention to the weather, and if you feel like you may experience flooding, take proper precautions.]