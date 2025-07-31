If it's raining and coming your way, there might be a flood advisory!
FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following
county, Grant.
* WHEN...Until 730 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Some low-water crossings may become impassable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 538 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Riverside and Bill Evans Lake.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown wh