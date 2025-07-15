FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Grant County in Southwestern New Mexico, west
of Lake Roberts.
* WHEN...Until 700 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Low water crossings along Highways
35 and 15 west of Lake Roberts may become inundated and
impassable. Run off is coming mostly from the north and is NOT
associated with the Trout Fire burn scar.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 456 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Trout Valley and Sapillo Creek Valley.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.