* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following county, Grant.
* WHEN...Until 1115 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS..
.
- At 803 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Silver City, Tyrone, Pinos Altos, Santa Clara, Fort Bayard,
Wind Canyon and Arenas Valley.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are numerous low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.