Increased moisture combined with a weak disturbance aloft will lead to an uptick in thunderstorm coverage across southern New Mexico today and Tuesday. Heavy rain rates and will lead to an increased risk of flash flooding, especially for burn scars, mountain canyons, and arroyos.
Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Lake Roberts and Kingston
247 PM MDT Mon Jul 21 2025
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following
area, Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range.
* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.