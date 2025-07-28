Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley- Eastern Black Range Foothills-Central Grant County/Silver City
Area-Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range- Including the cities of Grant County Airport, Cliff, Faywood, Mimbres, Kingston, Lake Roberts, Winston, Silver City, Hillsboro, Fort Bayard, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs, Hurley, and Mule Creek
516 AM MDT Mon Jul 28 2025
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following
areas, Central Grant County/Silver City Area, Eastern Black Range
Foothills, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley, Southern Gila
Region Highlands/Black Range and Upper Gila River Valley.
* WHEN...From noon MDT today through midnight tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall rates, and slow storm
motion.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.